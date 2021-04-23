scorecardresearch
Facebook to incorporate user feedback on News Feed arrangement

The company is running tests globally to get more specific feedback from users on what they want to see, wrote Facebook in a blogpost. 

By: Reuters |
April 23, 2021 11:59:57 am
Facebook, Facebook Oversight Board, Facebook content review, Facebook content appeals, Facebook contentFacebook also said it would look at posts with lots of angry reactions and ask people what content they want less of.(Image source: Reuters)

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it was taking steps to incorporate direct feedback from users to arrange their News Feed as per their preference.

Facebook’s News Feed, which comprises posts from friends and businesses, is the first thing users see when they open their account on the mobile app or go to the website.

The company is running tests globally to get more specific feedback from users on what they want to see, wrote Facebook in a blogpost.

Facebook also said it would look at posts with lots of angry reactions and ask people what content they want less of.

Users have asked for more control over their feed, and for less political and more motivational content, the social media company has said previously.

