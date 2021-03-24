Facebook to host ‘F8 Refresh’ developer conference on June 2

The new Facebook F8 Refresh event will reportedly not include a keynote from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who could, however, speak in other areas of the event. (Image Source: Facebook)

Facebook will be holding its annual F8 developer conference this year as a completely virtual, one-day event on June 2nd. The conference was cancelled in 2020 among many other tech events due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, its good to see Facebook getting its developers engaged again with the event this year.

The new event will be called F8 Refresh due to its newer, online format. Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Facebook’s Vice President of platform partnerships said the event would be returning to Facebook’s “roots: a place to celebrate, inspire and help developers grow”.

“Our virtual stage will be open to developers across the world and live-streamed on our Facebook for Developers page on June 2nd,” Papamiltiadis added. Developers who are interested in the same may sign up on Facebook’s F8 Refresh website.

No Mark Zuckerberg keynote

A major change in the new F8 Refresh will be the absence of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the keynote for the event. However, it is possible that we see Zuckerberg contribute to the event in other areas. The same was confirmed by The Verge.

Papamiltiadis will be delivering the opening presentation instead, including information on new launches, and new production tools for Facebook, Instagram, Oculus and WhatsApp. We could also see updates on whether Facebook is coming up with its own tool to tackle apps like Clubhouse.

Facebook is expected to talk about the company’s developments in areas like augmented reality and virtual reality. The company may also share more on ongoing challenges like platform moderation. However, no big updates are expected from the event like those seen in previous iterations of the event.