Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Facebook to discontinue entry-level Oculus Go Virtual Reality headset

Facebook said existing units will work and receive support through 2022, but it won’t provide new features beginning in December.

By: Bloomberg | Published: June 24, 2020 6:00:45 pm

Facebook Inc. said it will discontinue the Oculus Go virtual reality headset, putting more emphasis on its more advanced VR products.

Oculus Go, launched in 2018, was the social network’s entry-level VR headset and didn’t require a phone or tethered personal computer. At $199, it was limited in functionality, graphics capabilities and speed.

With the Oculus Quest — a far higher-end VR headset — receiving frequent updates at $399, it made less sense for Facebook to keep the low-end model. The company said Tuesday that it will end sales of the headset this year, without providing a date, in order to “double down” on other products like the Quest.

Read more: Facebook’s Oculus is developing a new Quest VR headset

Facebook said existing units will work and receive support through 2022, but it won’t provide new features beginning in December. The company is working on a new Oculus Quest for release next year, Bloomberg has reported.

