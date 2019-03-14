Facebook ties up with Indian music labels; gets license to use their music on its platform

Facebook announced partnerships with the country’s top music labels, licensing their music for use in videos, messages, stories and other creative content on its own platform and on Instagram.

The social media giant has partnered with the key music labels T-Series Music, Zee Music Company and Yash Raj Films. The partnerships will allow Facebook users to include hundreds of thousands of licensed music in the videos and posts they share on Facebook.

“Music has always been a powerful medium of expression. We are excited about partnering with the music industry in India and the idea that people here will be now be able to include music in their videos on Facebook and Instagram, opening up more options for more ways to express and sharing memories with friends and family,” Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships at Facebook India said in a statement.

Through these partnerships, a user can include his/her favourite tracks from popular films including the latest hits like Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy, Aankh Marey from Simmba, Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai, as well as regional hits like Lahore by Guru Randhawa, Zingaat from Sairat plus old classics like Bas Ek Sanam Chaahiye from Aashiqui.

“When Facebook came to us with this idea of users adding licensed music to their videos and photos, it was music to our ears. We knew this is the next logical step in the T-Series growth story. Bollywood music is loved by all, so why not use it to communicate your thoughts and feelings? We have one of the largest catalog of songs and T-Series, today, is India’s leading music label, digitally,” Neeraj Kalyan, T-Series President and Digital head said.