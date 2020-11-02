Facebook now testing dark mode for iOS users: How to activate

Facebook now testing dark mode for iOS users: Report

Facebook is now publicly testing dark mode for iOS, a feature that is already available on the Android version of its app. This was confirmed by developer Jane Manchun Wong, who posted a video in collaboration with Facebook showcasing the new dark mode theme for iOS. The dark mode support on iOS is currently not available for everyone, but the company is expected to it start a full rollout soon.

Dark theme allows users to switch to a black background which is better for battery consumption and reduces strain on the eyes as well. Facebook had released the dark mode for its Android users on Sunday. The dark theme was already available for some Android Facebook users, and the company has started a broader rollout of it. If you haven’t yet received the dark mode feature, then don’t worry as you will get it in the coming days.

In order to get dark mode on Android, do make sure you have the latest version of the Facebook app from Google Play Store. It is worth noting that the dark mode feature is already available for desktop and Facebook Lite app users. Facebook’s other apps WhatsApp and Instagram already have dark mode on both iOS and Android versions.

Check out Jane Manchun Wong’s tweet below

Facebook is publicly testing Dark Mode! 🌙 You asked it, I chatted with Facebook’s @alexvoica about it and here’s a video made in collaboration with Facebook! pic.twitter.com/TGjdTXDxoP — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 30, 2020

Facebook: How to use Dark Mode on Android phone?

If your Android smartphone has received the dark mode feature, then you will be able to see it in the app menu. You just tap on the three-dotted icon, which is located on the top right corner of the screen.

Scroll down and visit the “Settings & Privacy” section.

Here, you should be able to find the “Dark Mode” option below the “Your Time on Facebook” and above the “Language” option.

Do note that Android’s system-wide dark mode is available from Android 10 onwards.

Facebook: How to enable Dark Mode on iOS?

For iOS too, you just need to follow the same steps. After opening the Facebook app on your iPhone, just tap on the hamburger icon, situated on the bottom-right of the navigation bar.

9to5Mac reported that when you enter the “Settings & Privacy” menu, you will find the new “Dark Mode” option there. Facebook will let you choose between On, Off, or System.

Keep in mind that Facebook has done a full rollout for Dark Mode on iOS and not everyone will see the feature just yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.