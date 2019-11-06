Facebook reveals 100 app developers may have improperly accessed user private data

Facebook has revealed that roughly 100 app developers accessed user information even after it made changes to its Groups API in April 2018. At least 11 app developers accessed personal data of users of Facebook Groups improperly, in the last 60 days.

The social media company has said in a developer blog post that there was no visible evidence of abuse of any member data that may have been retained by developers. Further, Facebook claimed that it will conduct audits to ensure the private data of users is deleted.

“As part of our ongoing review, we recently found that some apps retained access to group member information, like names and profile pictures in connection with group activity, from the Groups API, for longer than we intended. We have since removed their access,” read a Facebook Developer blog post.

Though Facebook did not reveal the names of the apps that were used to collect information, it said that the apps mainly include social media management apps for admins to manage groups more efficiently and video streaming apps that let members share videos to their groups.

After the update in the Group API in 2018, even after group admins authorised an app for a group, the app developers could only access information like the group’s name, the number of users, and the content of posts. Whereas initially, app developers could access other information in the group as well.