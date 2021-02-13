scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Latest news

Facebook working on a fitness smartwatch with health features: Report

Facebook plans to start selling the device next year, according to the report, a move that would mark its entry into a market currently dominated by Apple Inc and Huawei.

By: Reuters |
Updated: February 13, 2021 1:41:16 pm
facebook, facebook smartwatch, facebook news, facebook updateFacebook working on a fitness smartwatch with health features: Report

Facebook Inc is building a smartwatch that will let users send messages and also offer health and fitness features, The Information reported on Friday, citing people with direct knowledge of the device.

The social media giant plans to start selling the device next year, according to the report, a move that would mark its entry into a market currently dominated by Apple Inc and Huawei.

Facebook’s smartwatch will work via a cellular connection, letting users send messages through its services and also connect to the services or hardware of health and fitness companies, such as Peloton Interactive, according to the report.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Menlo Park, California-based Facebook has been foraying into the hardware sector in recent years, coming up with products including virtual reality headset Oculus and video chatting device Portal.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Reuters‘ request for comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Saregama Carvaan, Sony ICF-P36 radio, sony radio, world radio day, radio, Vintage radio, portable radio, Bluetooth Speaker, FM Radio,
On World Radio Day 2021, we pick the best transistors you can buy online

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Feb 13: Latest News

Advertisement