Typing with your brain? Facebook’s ambitious project got a new update

Facebook’s Research Labs (FRL) has issued an update on the company’s ambitious project, which envisions a future, where people could type straight from their brains to a computer or smartphone. In the latest update, Facebook has revealed how researchers at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) who are working with the company, were able to detect intended speech in real-time from brain activity.

Advertising

The idea for a brain-computer interface was first highlighted by Facebook at its F8 developer conference back in 2017. The ultimate goal for Facebook is to create a system that can let users type 100 words per minute with their brain, but the idea is not that easy to execute.

Existing brain-computer interface systems require sensors to be implanted to the brain, which is of course far from ideal. Facebook eventually wants to push for a system, which is non-invasive and does not require surgery.

The UCSF team has published its research work in a Nature Communications article. Facebook says the research is part of a larger research program at UCSF, that has been supported in part by FRL in what is called Project Steno.

Advertising

This particular study at UCSF involved volunteer research participants with normal speech, who were undergoing brain surgery to treat epilepsy. The current approach for creating the brain-computer interface uses high-density electrocorticography or ECoG, under which sensors are implanted to the brain to record the activity.

In this study too, researchers were able to decode the speech with these implanted electrodes. The patients who were part of the study already had the electrodes implanted to their brains in preparation for their surgery, according to a post by UCSF.

The research showed that the brain-computer interface was able to decode the intended words from the participants in real-time. This is a big leap, because previously it would take researchers weeks or months to decode the speech from this mapped brain activity.

“With the advances we’ve seen in the field over the past decade it became clear that we might be able to leverage these discoveries to help patients with speech loss, which is one of the most devastating consequences of neurological damage,” Eddie Chang, MD, a professor of neurosurgery at UCSF said in an official release. He is also one of the co-authors of the paper.

Researchers relied on machine learning algorithms with “refined phonological speech models” and these managed to decode words from the brain activity of the volunteers. But there are some caveats. As researchers note, the algorithm is still limited in the number of words and phrases it can recognise. Going forward, the idea is to reduce the error rates.

Even for this study, the participants were asked a set of fixed nine questions and brain data was recorded for these fixed questions only. The participants would hear a question and also see a set of possible answers on the screen. They had to choose from these answers and the algorithm was deducing the answer from these limited options.

According to the researchers, the “algorithms learned to detect when participants were hearing a new question or beginning to respond.” The system had up to 61 percent accuracy identifying the responses as soon the participant had finished speaking.

“Real-time processing of brain activity has been used to decode simple speech sounds, but this is the first time this approach has been used to identify spoken words and phrases,” David Moses, one of the authors of the paper said.

As Facebook had revealed back in 2017, the eventual idea with this project is to go for an approach which does not require surgery. Facebook also revealed that it does not have access to any of the research participant data, which is collected and maintained by UCSF. The company says only a limited number of their researchers are working directly with Dr Chang’s lab researchers.