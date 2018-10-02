Facebook names Adam Mosseri as the new Head of Instagram

Facebook has announced Adam Mosseri (middle) as its new Head of Instagram almost a week after resignation of Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom (right) and Mike Krieger (left).

Facebook has announced its new Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, almost a week after resignation of Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. Mosseri was previously the Vice President of Product at the company. The announcement was made in an official blog post by Systrom and Krieger, who sold Instagarm to Facebook almost six years back for $1 billion.

“Since we announced our departure, many people have asked us what we hope for the future of Instagram. To us, the most important thing is keeping our community — all of you — front and center in all that Instagram does. We believe that Adam will hold true to these values and that Instagram will continue to thrive,” the blog post reads.

As per a Bloomberg report, Systrom and Krieger “abruptly” announced that they were leaving Facebook. The social media giant reportedly wanted more control over Instagram’s sections such as sales. The parent-company had also asked for prompts within Instagram that would drive traffic to its main social network.

“Building new things requires that we step back, understand what inspires us and match that with what the world needs. We look forward to watching what these innovative and extraordinary companies do next,” Systrom wrote in a post. Instagram currently has over a billion users globally.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in the company’s earning call this year, attributed the growth to its effective integration within Facebook. Zuckerberg said in July that with Facebook’s help, Instagram grew “more than twice as quickly as it would have on its own,” as per Bloomberg.

