Facebook’s Meta acquires VR fitness app Supernatural

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has confirmed that the studio behind VR workout game Supernatural, will now be joining the company. ‘Within’, the company behind Supernatural will be joining the roster of studios owned by what used to be known as Facebook’s Oculus division.

Meta has stated that the studio will continue to work on the VR fitness app and will help Meta’s Reality Labs “enhance future hardware to support VR fitness apps.” The company views fitness as an important aspect of life in the metaverse, and in fact, also plans to launch a fitness Active pack for the Oculus Quest 2 headset.

The accessories will launch next year and will include new grips for the Touch controllers that will help users stay in control while they exercise in the virtual world. The Active pack will also have an exercise-optimised facial interface to make it easier to wipe everything down afterward.

Meta has acquired other popular VR studios in the past as well, such as Lone Echo devs Ready at Dawn and the team behind Beat Saber, in the past few years.

‘Supernatural’ is said to be Within’s flagship app, as per the company’s site. Additionally, the app has also been the host of various VR experiences. To recall, the Mr Robot VR episode was showcased on the app in 2016, and the company’s website is also home to several documentaries, music videos, and more.

Facebook recently announced that it is changing its name to Meta. While the re-naming is mostly limited to the parent company and the Facebook website and app will still go by the same name. Meta is supposed to reflect the company’s focus on metaverse, which Zuckerberg has described as an ’embodied internet’ where presence, teleportation, hologram, AR and VR will be crucial.