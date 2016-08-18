Facebook Messenger will now allow chatbots to send ads

Facebook has recently introduced bots for the White House, allowing for users to talk directly to the President of the United States Facebook has recently introduced bots for the White House, allowing for users to talk directly to the President of the United States

Facebook has been pushing bots on the Facebook Messenger app, and now chatbots can directly send users advertisements and subscription messages. For the uninitiated, a chat bot or ‘chatter bot’ is a computer program capable of conducting a conversation with a user. Facebook recently introduced bots for the White House, allowing users to talk directly to the President of the United States (POTUS).

Facebook announced bots for its Messenger platform at its annual F8 developer conference in April this year. Since then, Facebook has added several new features to these bots, adding quick replies and more control. Facebook also has bots for ‘News’, ‘Productivity’, and ‘Personal Trackers’.

If you’re worried about spam, Facebook has emphasised the user is in control. “All conversations between businesses and people must be initiated by the person receiving the messages, who can then mute or block the business at any time,” Facebook Product Manager, Seth Rosenberg was quoted as saying.

The subscribers to any brand’s Messenger feed will get messages unprompted and more regularly. If subscribers reply to a message, the conversation will switch into standard messaging mode.

“Existing companies using the service have three months to comply to the new rules for standard messaging, which are now in effect. For firms who want to start, Facebook promises to review new bots within five days,” the report noted.

Also read: Facebook Bots for Messenger: Here’s everything you need to know

The new subscription options are starting in beta for companies involved in news, productivity and personal trackers (bots used for fitness, health wellness and finance). With this service, Facebook wants to monetise its one billion monthly Messenger users.

There are reportedly 18,000 bots on the service and 23,000 companies using Facebook’s deep-learning tech that enables natural language recognition.Yahoo has also recently introduced four new bots to Facebook Messenger to give users news, weather forecasts and stock market trends, and more.

(With IANS inputs)

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd