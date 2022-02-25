Facebook letting Ukraine users lock their social profiles for security; Twitter lists out tips as well

Meta Platforms Inc, which owns Facebook, has set up a special operations center to monitor the conflict in Ukraine, and it launched a feature so users in the country can lock their social media profiles for security, a company official said in Twitter posts on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Twitter also posted a series of tips on the social networking site on how users can secure their accounts to guard against hacking, or making sure their tweets are private and only visible to followers.

The company tweeted the safety tips in English, Russian and Ukrainian.The actions come as the Russian invasion of Ukraine escalated on Thursday, raising concerns about the spread of disinformation on social media.

When using Twitter in conflict zones or other high-risk areas, it’s important to be aware of how to control your account and digital information. Every situation is different, so here are some things to consider: — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 24, 2022

Learn more about what makes a strong password, how to require an email and phone number for password reset requests, and find out if your account has been compromised: https://t.co/fCmOiYXdPs — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 24, 2022

Setting up two-factor authentication helps make sure you’re the only person able to access your account. Here’s how to set it up: https://t.co/3tiXJvcn5J — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 24, 2022

If you feel safest deleting your account, deactivating your Twitter account will be the first step and will mean that your username, profile, and Tweets won’t be viewable anymore unless you reactivate within 30 days. https://t.co/a3UJRpY1mC — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 24, 2022

Find out if your tweets are public or protected–which means they’re only visible to your followers–and adjust your settings accordingly. (Just know protecting tweets won’t remove your old followers, though.)https://t.co/qnRoCpyWCR — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 24, 2022

If you think your account might have been compromised but you can still log in, here are a few things you can do to help secure your account:https://t.co/lIk9mNyWRv — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 24, 2022

Користуючись Твіттером у зонах конфлікту або інших зонах підвищеного ризику, необхідно знати про способи керування профілем і цифровою інформацією. Кожна ситуація є індивідуальною, тому слід враховувати деякі моменти: — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 24, 2022

Twitter on Wednesday said it mistakenly suspended around a dozen accounts that were posting about Russian military movements, saying the erroneous action had been based on its rules against synthetic and manipulated media.