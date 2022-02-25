scorecardresearch
Friday, February 25, 2022
Facebook letting Ukraine users lock their social profiles for security; Twitter lists out tips as well

Facebook and Twitter have posted out details on how users in Ukraine can secure their accounts on social media platforms with fears of disinformation in light of the ongoing Russian invasion.

By: Reuters |
February 25, 2022 11:15:40 am
Ukraine-Russia conflict, Russia disinformation, Russia Ukraine invasionAn iPhone displays a Facebook page (Image source: AP)

Meta Platforms Inc, which owns Facebook, has set up a special operations center to monitor the conflict in Ukraine, and it launched a feature so users in the country can lock their social media profiles for security, a company official said in Twitter posts on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Twitter also posted a series of tips on the social networking site on how users can secure their accounts to guard against hacking, or making sure their tweets are private and only visible to followers.

Russia-Ukraine crisis Live: Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia presses Ukraine assault

The company tweeted the safety tips in English, Russian and Ukrainian.The actions come as the Russian invasion of Ukraine escalated on Thursday, raising concerns about the spread of disinformation on social media.

Check out Twitter's thread below 

Twitter on Wednesday said it mistakenly suspended around a dozen accounts that were posting about Russian military movements, saying the erroneous action had been based on its rules against synthetic and manipulated media.

