Facebook launches AI tools to animate profile photos and restyle posts

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he wanted to return to “some OG Facebook,” focusing more on friends and meaningful connections. (Image: Meta)

Meta is rolling out a fresh set of Artificial Intelligence features on Facebook, enabling users to animate their profile pictures, redesign Stories and Memories, and add moving backgrounds to text posts. This update is part of the company’s broader effort to make Facebook more creative and visually engaging, especially in light of increasing competition from other social media platforms.

Animated Profile Pictures

One of the key features allows users to transform a still profile photo into a short animated clip. Instead of uploading a video, users can now apply preset motion effects to a regular image.

Meta offers several animation styles, such as “natural,” “party hat,” “confetti,” “wave,” and “heart.” These styles add movement to static images.