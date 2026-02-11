Facebook launches AI tools to animate profile photos and restyle posts

Users can now apply motion effects to profile photos, restyle Stories and Memories, and enhance text posts with dynamic backgrounds.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 05:31 PM IST
CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he wanted to return to “some OG Facebook,” focusing more on friends and meaningful connections. (Image: Meta)CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he wanted to return to “some OG Facebook,” focusing more on friends and meaningful connections. (Image: Meta)
Meta is rolling out a fresh set of Artificial Intelligence features on Facebook, enabling users to animate their profile pictures, redesign Stories and Memories, and add moving backgrounds to text posts. This update is part of the company’s broader effort to make Facebook more creative and visually engaging, especially in light of increasing competition from other social media platforms.

Animated Profile Pictures

One of the key features allows users to transform a still profile photo into a short animated clip. Instead of uploading a video, users can now apply preset motion effects to a regular image.

Meta offers several animation styles, such as “natural,” “party hat,” “confetti,” “wave,” and “heart.” These styles add movement to static images.

Also Read | Meta and YouTube created ‘Digital Casinos,’ lawyers argue in landmark trial

Meta suggests that the best results can be achieved by using a picture of one person who faces the camera, where the face is fully visible, and the person is not holding anything. The company also said that more animation styles will be added over time.

Facebook users will also be able to restyle old photos shared in Stories or Memories using AI. By tapping the new “Restyle” button, users can either type out the changes they want to see or choose from preset design themes.

For example, photos can be transformed into “anime” or “low-poly” styles. The idea is to give users a simple way to refresh older pictures or create themed versions without needing third-party editing apps.

Animated Backgrounds for Text Posts

Text-only posts are getting an upgrade as well. While writing a post, users can tap on an “A” icon displayed over a rainbow background. This opens up a menu of background designs that include both static and animated options.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | EU warns Meta over blocking rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp

The goal is to make written updates stand out more clearly in the feed, especially as video and image content dominate most timelines.

Meta has recently made efforts to bring renewed energy to the platform. Last year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he wanted to return to “some OG Facebook,” focusing more on friends and meaningful connections. One step in that direction was the introduction of a friends-only feed, which reduces algorithm-driven content.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
