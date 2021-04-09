Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after another global outage

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for users across the world. An iPhone displays a Facebook page.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Facebook Inc said services on its platforms including Instagram and Whatsapp had been fully restored after thousands of users reported connectivity issues for more than an hour.

“A configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, more than 154,100 outage reports on Facebook, 80,200 on Instagram and 1,300 on Whatsapp were reported on outage tracking website Downdetector.com. InstagramDown is also trending on Twitter. The app’s official Twitter handle also posted about the issue, noting ” We know some people are having issues right now. We’re working on it and hope to have everything running smoothly as soon as possible.”

Check out Instagram’s tweet below

Is your #instagramdown? We know some people are having issues right now. We’re working on it and hope to have everything running smoothly as soon as possible. — Instagram (@instagram) April 8, 2021

This is the second time that Facebook’s services have suffered an outage in under a month. On March 20, 2021, users in India and other parts of the world had faced an outage across WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. At the time, many users were unable to send or receive messages on WhatsApp, which is the most popular messaging service in the country.

At the time, Facebook had blamed the issue on a technical problem. A statement at the time had said that the technical issue had caused problems for users trying to access the service, which the company later resolved. Earlier in December 2020, WhatsApp went down alongside Instagram and Facebook for a few hours, before the services were restored.

With Reuters inputs