Facebook halts sales of Oculus Quest 2 after users complain of ‘skin irritation’

Facebook said on Tuesday that the company will be temporarily halting the sales of its Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. Numerous reports of skin reactions and irritation triggered the move, which comes a month ahead of a planned entry-level model of the headset which comes with more onboard storage.

In a post on Facebook, the company said that a small percentage of Oculus Quest 2 users have reported skin irritation issues. The company has since changed the manufacturing process of its foam face interfaces earlier this year. However, the concerns continued to prompt the company to stop sales of the headset entirely complying to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Facebook to add silicone face mask covers in future iterations

The company will be adding a silicone cover for the face mask in future versions of the Oculus Quest 2, when the sales resume. Until then, existing customers of the headset can contact the company for a replacement cover.

“Consumers who experience a skin irritation or reaction should immediately stop using the recalled foam facial interface, and all consumers should contact Facebook Technologies to receive a free silicone cover,” the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Facebook said that users who don’t experience any such irritation “don’t need to immediately stop use but can still request a free silicone cover”. The silicone face cover appears to be the only change Facebook will be making to the headset, for now at least. Note that there are also various third-party face covers for the headset that you can consider, although they won’t be free.

New Quest 2 model with 128GB storage coming next month

Facebook is set to launch a new model of the Oculus Quest 2 on August 24 that comes with twice the internal storage as the original with 128GB instead of 64GB. These new Quest 2 models will include the silicone face cover by default.