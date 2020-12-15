At Facebook Fuel for India, WhatsApp says it can play role in expanding financial inclusion

Facebook Fuel for India event is taking place today and tomorrow with speakers including WhatsApp head Will Cathcart, Instagram head Adam Mosseri and Facebook India head Ajit Mohan.

“This year private communication has been so important because of lockdown. We’ve all relied on text and video calls is the next best thing to having face to face conversations. That’s why WhatsApp is so committed to delivering a reliable service that is private and secure. We feel safe when we can share our true feelings, and our hopes and dreams for what’s to come after this pandemic,” Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp said at Facebook’s Fuel for India event earlier today.

He also talked about WhatsApp’s payments feature, which was rolled out this year after being granted regulatory approval adding that the company is”thrilled by the opportunity to bring payments to more people in India this year.”

“Our goal was to make sending a payment as easy as sending a message, sending money should be simple, easy and secure digital payments gives people a way to help other people to create and grow the micro and small businesses that are the backbone of India’s economy,” he added.

Cathcart also talked about how the app worked with “Central and state health authorities to provide people with factual updates around India’s response to COVID-19.” He also spoke about how WhatsApp played a major role in the lives of Indians in 2020 given the lockdown, giving examples of how parents helped their children keep up with schoolwork via lessons sent from teachers on WhatsApp to partnering with banks and financial institutions, so that people could get help and services without entering a local branch.

