Facebook donates emergency reserve of 720,000 face masks due to coronavirus pandemic

Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook Inc has donated its emergency reserve of 720,000 face masks, joining other tech corporations declaring aid in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said a shipment of face masks was stuck in transit.

Facebook built up a stockpile of masks in case wildfires in its home state of California persisted. It’s now donated that supply, the Facebook chief executive officer said on his feed without specifying recipients. Facebook’s Journalism Project is also distributing $1 million in grants to support news reporting around the virus outbreak.

Musk has already delivered some personal protective equipment to Seattle, one of the U.S. regions most affected. He didn’t say what was holding up his latest batch of masks, but Los Angeles International Airport is one of several in the U.S. struggling with logistical issues.

Tech leaders and companies have in recent weeks publicized assistance in battling Covid-19. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd co-founder Jack Ma announced his philanthropic foundations are sending emergency supplies of face masks, test kits, ventilators and protective equipment around the world. Microsoft Corp has also donated supplies to its local state of Washington to be used in pushing back against the outbreak in the Seattle area.

