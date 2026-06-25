Facebook creators to get AI-powered Studio app, new creator dashboard

Facebook has announced the return of Creator Studio, reimagined as an AI-powered companion app aimed at helping creators grow their presence on the platform, manage their communities, and access performance insights from a dedicated workspace.

The company said the new Creator Studio is being designed as a standalone environment that removes distractions typically associated with the main Facebook app and surfaces tools that creators use most frequently. According to Facebook, the app will leverage AI to understand a creator’s audience, content style, goals and then provide personalised recommendations and guidance.

As part of the experience, Creator Studio will integrate Facebook’s recently launched Creator Assistant, allowing users to ask questions about their content, generate ideas, and receive suggestions on improving reach, engagement, and earnings. The assistant will be accessible throughout the app and is intended to serve as a central tool for content planning and performance optimisation.