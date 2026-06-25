Facebook creators to get AI-powered Studio app, new creator dashboard

Facebook has announced the return of Creator Studio, reimagined as an AI-powered companion app aimed at helping creators grow their presence on the platform, manage their communities, and access performance insights from a dedicated workspace.
The company said the new Creator Studio is being designed as a standalone environment that removes distractions typically associated with the main Facebook app and surfaces tools that creators use most frequently. According to Facebook, the app will leverage AI to understand a creator’s audience, content style, goals and then provide personalised recommendations and guidance.
As part of the experience, Creator Studio will integrate Facebook’s recently launched Creator Assistant, allowing users to ask questions about their content, generate ideas, and receive suggestions on improving reach, engagement, and earnings. The assistant will be accessible throughout the app and is intended to serve as a central tool for content planning and performance optimisation.
Facebook said key metrics and tasks will be displayed prominently when creators open the app. These include post-performance tracking, progress towards goals, audience insights, and comments that may require responses. The company also plans to provide trend discovery features tailored to a creator’s content niche.
In addition, the platform is introducing AI-powered comment management tools. These tools can identify important comments and generate draft responses that match a creator’s tone and style. Creators will be able to review, edit and approve suggested replies before publishing them.
The company noted that the new Creator Studio is currently being developed with input from a small group of creators before a broader rollout. Interested users can join a waitlist to access the early testing programme.
Alongside the standalone app, Facebook is also redesigning its creator-focused tools within the platform. Over the coming months, the existing Professional Dashboard will be split into two separate experiences: Creator Dashboard and Business Dashboard, with each version tailored to the needs of its respective audience.
Facebook said the new Creator Dashboard will remain the primary hub for creator tools and detailed analytics. The company is also consolidating creator-focused features from Meta Business Suite into its web experience. Recent additions include a content calendar for planning and scheduling posts, bulk upload support for publishing multiple videos simultaneously, and expanded analytics tools.
According to Facebook, the broader goal of these changes is to create a simpler and more focused experience for creators, whether they prefer working directly within Facebook or through a dedicated app.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)