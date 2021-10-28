Facebook Connect 2021: How to watch the live stream, what to expect

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is all set to announce the company’s new name as well as its its vision for the future of virtual reality and augmented reality, at Facebook’s yearly Connect Conference, which is set to be held on Thursday, October 28.

The company is expected to rebrand its current model by placing the social media site and all of its subsidiaries, including Instagram and WhatsApp, under a new, renamed parent company. This announcement comes a week after Facebook unveiled its plan to move into the realm of virtual reality with its “metaverse” platform.

The metaverse concept virtual space is where people can be present with friends and family like they’re there in person. Further, users can work, play games, and communicate in a virtual world with the use of VR headsets. Meanwhile, Facebook has been building new versions of its VR headsets and recently partnered with Ray-Ban on its first pair of smart glasses. “The metaverse has the potential to help unlock access to new creative, social, and economic opportunities,” Facebook said in a blog post.

When and where to watch Facebook Connect?

The keynote starts at 10:30 pm IST on Thursday, October 28. The event will be streamed live from the Facebook Connect event official page and on the Facebook connect event website.