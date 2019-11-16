Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a secret TikTok account

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a secret account on TikTok with no posts and more than 4,000 followers, according to a BuzzFeed report. It confirmed that the Zuckerberg’s unverified TikTok account @finkd was indeed his as it is linked to his verified Instagram account.

Though Zuckerberg hasn’t posted any videos of his own on TikTok, he follows 61 users, which includes celebrities like Ariana Grande and Shaq. In addition, he is also said to follow TikTok superstars like Loren Gray and Jacob Sartorius who have verified profiles.

TikTok, which allows users to create and post short videos rivals Facebook-owned Instagram. In fact, it has grown past Instagram in India and this was admitted by Zuckerberg. The app has started doing well in the US as well, he added.

To give a perspective, Tik Tok claims to have 120 million monthly active customers in India, going by a last public statement from the ByteDance owned company. Though Facebook has not specified the exact number, Instagram is believed to have 70 million users in India in comparison.

He compared TikTok to the Explore Tab on Instagram and said it was like “Explore for stories, and that was the whole app.” Zuckerberg had said that “we have time to learn and understand and get ahead of the trend,” when it comes to TikTok, which might explain why he has a secret account on a platform that competes so closely with Instagram.

TikTok was formed after Chinese tech giant ByteDance bought lip-sync app Musical.ly in 2017 in a deal worth $800 million and merged it with its existing short-form video app Doyin. The BuzzFeed report goes on to say that in 2016, Zuckerberg entered talks with the lip-sync app Musical.ly co-founder Alex Zhu to acquire the app, though a deal did not materialise.