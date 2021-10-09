Facebook announces new Page experience for users in India; What has changed?

Facebook on Friday rolled out a new Page experience for users in India, that will make it easier for public figures and creators to build community and achieve their business objectives. The new design will make it more convenient to follow others from one’s newsfeed and share likes and comments on updates from one’s own Page.

Viewing bios, posts and other important information will now be simple which will make it easy for users to navigate between a personal profile and a public page. A dedicated news feed to Pages for the first time will bring about new ways to engage by helping discovery and joining conversations. This will make it easy to follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans.

The dedicated News Feed will also suggest new connections such as other public figures, pages, groups, and trending content that a page or public figure cares about.

Additionally, Page conversations will now be more visible to wider audiences and surface more frequently in the followers’ News Feeds. Further, comments from public figures will be bumped to the top of the comments section. People will also be able to follow Pages directly from comments and recommendations posts.

A new text-based Q&A format is being introduced to remove likes and focus on followers, thereby simplifying the way people connect with their favorite Pages. Followers of a page can now receive updates from their favorite Pages.

Updated task-based admin controls will now make Page management more convenient, like the ability to clearly assign and manage admin access and allocate permissions based on specific tasks.

Now, Page admins will be given full or varying levels of access to manage specific tasks including Insights, Ads, Content, and Community Activity and Messages. Increased visibility of Verified Badges will make it easier to identify posts and comments from authentic Pages and profiles. Moreover, a verified Page’s comment on another Page’s public post may appear higher in the comments section and will be visible in News Feed.

As the new changes are introduced, some of the key things that will not change include existing content, posts and page information, existing ads and campaigns, and existing admin rights.