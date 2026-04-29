Facebook and Instagram must do more to block under-13s, EU warns in Meta charges

Tech giants like Meta have been accused of contributing to mental health crises among users, especially teens. (File photo)

Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram were charged on Wednesday with breaching landmark EU tech rules and must do more to block children under 13 from accessing the social networks, EU regulators said.

The charges or so-called ⁠preliminary ​findings under the Digital Services Act, which requires Big Tech to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content on their platforms, came after a two-year investigation by the European Commission.

Meta, which said it disagreed with the preliminary findings, can respond to the ​charges ​and take measures before the Commission issues a final ⁠decision. DSA breaches can cost companies fines as much as 6% of their global annual turnover.