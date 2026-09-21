Facebook and Instagram down for thousands of users in US

Meta admitted that its AI models had already been trained on all public photos and text posted to Facebook and Instagram by adult users since 2007. (Image: Freepik)

Meta’s social networking platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the U.S. ⁠on ​Sunday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 17,000 ​reports ​of issues ⁠with Facebook, as of 9:11 PM ET, ‌and more than 5,000 outages on Instagram as well, according to Downdetector.com, ⁠which tracks ⁠outages by collating status reports ⁠from a ‌number ​of sources.

Meta ‌did not immediately respond to ‌a Reuters ​request ​for comment.

Since ​the numbers on Downdetector ​are based on user-submitted ⁠reports, the actual number of affected ‌users ⁠may vary.