Facebook and Instagram down for thousands of users in US

There were more than 17,000 ​reports ​of issues ⁠with Facebook, as of 9:11 PM ET, ‌and more than 5,000 outages on Instagram as well

By: Reuters
1 min readNew DelhiSep 21, 2026 09:10 AM IST
Meta admitted that its AI models had already been trained on all public photos and text posted to Facebook and Instagram by adult users since 2007. (Image: Freepik)Meta admitted that its AI models had already been trained on all public photos and text posted to Facebook and Instagram by adult users since 2007. (Image: Freepik)
Make us preferred source on Google

Meta’s social networking platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the U.S. ⁠on ​Sunday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 17,000 ​reports ​of issues ⁠with Facebook, as of 9:11 PM ET, ‌and more than 5,000 outages on Instagram as well, according to Downdetector.com, ⁠which tracks ⁠outages by collating status reports ⁠from a ‌number ​of sources.

Meta ‌did not immediately respond to ‌a Reuters ​request ​for comment.

Since ​the numbers on Downdetector ​are based on user-submitted ⁠reports, the actual number of affected ‌users ⁠may vary.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments