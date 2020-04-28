Jio, Facebook giving free 25GB daily data for 6-months? Beware, it’s a new COVID-19 scam

Jio and Facebook aren’t offering free data. Jio and Facebook aren’t offering free data.

“GOOD NEWS! Jio and Facebook are giving 25GB Data Daily for 6 months to all Jio users due to lockdown of COVID-19.” If you have received a text message with this claim, it means you one of the many targets of a new cybercrime.

Reliance Jio has not announced any such offer and fraudsters are simply using the deal between Facebook and Reliance as a bait to make their claim sound authentic. To make the claim believable, they threw in the COVID-19 lockdown in the mix as well.

“We periodically caution customers through SMS and other mass means of communication in order to address the menace of false claims by misleading websites,” a Jio spokesperson told the Indianexpress.com. “The reference information is false and misleading. We request our customers, through you, not to fall for such false propaganda.”

This particular text message is being sent by an India-based mobile number. The message also asks users to download an app to avail the offer with a link that takes the user to a website made with Weebly — a free website builder.

Screenshots of the website claiming that Jio is offering 25GB free data. Screenshots of the website claiming that Jio is offering 25GB free data.

At the website, the user is asked to download an app with the claim, “Jio & FB has announced today to give free 25GB data daily with free calls for 6-MONTHS to all Jio Users. Activate this Jio Offer without any cost using all-new Prime app [sic].”

The website obviously doesn’t belong to Jio and uses a template provided by Weebly. Apart from the homepage, every other page of the website carries the template text and pictures. The fraudster probably made the site in a hurry and did not have the time to finish it.

Also read | India among top 10 sextortion email source countries: What is it, what can you do?

I downloaded the app and installed it on my secondary phone. Although the application crashed, I was able to spot a look-alike interface of the MyJio app. The app could be a malware or ransomware that could be used to hack your phone and steal your bank details and passwords. So I would recommend to not download the said application.

The application is probably a malware. The application is probably a malware.

“This is not the first time we saw the malicious android application used in a phishing scam. This malicious app can be used for malware/ransomware injection in the devices for further hacking and taking control of devices,” Counterpoint Technology Research Analyst Satyajit Sinha told the indianexpress.com.

“Smartphone users are increasingly storing personal and professional data including digital banking, payment, and financial information on smartphones. This attracts cyber-attacks with victims losing real assets, such as money, personal data, and loss of privacy,” he added.

This is not the first time a fraud has been happening in the name of coronavirus. Fraudsters are riding the COVID-19 scare wave to scam people around the world with tactics involving setting up fake COVID-19 tracker dashboards to hack computers, putting up malicious coronavirus-related websites and apps, carrying out phishing attacks in the guise of giving coronavirus-related information, as well as threatening to infect users with COVID-19 if they do not pay ransom money.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd