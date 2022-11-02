scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Exclusive: Apple Beta Software programme users in India to get 5G next week

Apple iPhone: iPhone users enrolled in the iOS beta programme will be able to use Airtel 5G and Jio 5G services from next week. Here's how it will work.

apple, apple iphone 14, iphone 14, 5G, iPhone 5g,Users need to enroll separately for the Beta programme, which may include buggy updates. (Express Photo)

Apple will enable 5G for Indian users in the iOS beta programme as early as next week, it is reliably learnt. While Apple confirmed this, we don’t yet have a final date for the rollout. India finally announced the launch of 5G services on October 1.

A few weeks back, following pressure from the Indian government to enable 5G services on its devices in India, Apple had said it will roll out the software update needed for users in December. The beta rollout is a precursor to this and will give Apple the feedback needed to fix flaws with the service if any.

Also Read |5G in India: Five things to know as the next-generation of mobile broadband rolls out

In a statement then, Apple had said it was working with carrier partners to bring the 5G experience to iPhone users “as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed”.

Apple users on Airtel and Jio who participate in the Beta Software Program will be able to try out 5G after the update next week. The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software and experience the latest features before the software becomes publicly available.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

During this period, users can also provide feedback to Apple on quality and usability. Users need to enroll separately for the Beta programme, which is not recommended for regular users as the software updates are at times buggy and not the final product.

Also Read |5G comes to India, see which cities will first get these services

Apple’s iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 series phones as well as the iPhone SE (3rd generation) models are compatible with 5G. These devices will be getting the beta software update next week and the full update in December.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 11:00:06 am
Next Story

Punjab Agricultural University to celebrate its 60 years of foundation

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement