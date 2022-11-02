Exclusive: Apple Beta Software programme users in India to get 5G next week

Apple will enable 5G for Indian users in the iOS beta programme as early as next week, it is reliably learnt. While Apple confirmed this, we don’t yet have a final date for the rollout. India finally announced the launch of 5G services on October 1.

A few weeks back, following pressure from the Indian government to enable 5G services on its devices in India, Apple had said it will roll out the software update needed for users in December. The beta rollout is a precursor to this and will give Apple the feedback needed to fix flaws with the service if any.

In a statement then, Apple had said it was working with carrier partners to bring the 5G experience to iPhone users “as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed”.

Apple users on Airtel and Jio who participate in the Beta Software Program will be able to try out 5G after the update next week. The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software and experience the latest features before the software becomes publicly available.

During this period, users can also provide feedback to Apple on quality and usability. Users need to enroll separately for the Beta programme, which is not recommended for regular users as the software updates are at times buggy and not the final product.

Apple’s iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 series phones as well as the iPhone SE (3rd generation) models are compatible with 5G. These devices will be getting the beta software update next week and the full update in December.