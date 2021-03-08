Excitel offers free access to streaming platforms with its broadband plan

Internet service provider Excitel has unveiled a new broadband plan for existing and potential customers, which will offer complimentary access to popular streaming platforms. The list includes Zee5, Voot, Eros and Shemaroo. The complimentary OTT services will be available for the company’s 300 Mbps/3months plan, which is priced at Rs 752 (Rs 2,256 for three months). This new plan will be available in all Excitel servicing cities.

A total of six plans from Excitel are available with 300Mbps speeds, including the Rs 752 plan per month for which subscribers have to pay on a quarterly basis. For a month, subscribers have to pay Rs 899. If they pay for four months, the price drops to Rs 636 per month. For six months, they have to pay Rs 600 per month, whereas for nine months and a year plan, the company charges Rs 533 per month and Rs 499 per month respectively.

The company has more affordable plans available, but the speed drops to 100Mbps and 200Mbps. The 100Mbps plans start at Rs 699 for one month, dropping to Rs 399 per month if the payment is made yearly. The 200Mbps plans start at Rs 799 for one month to Rs 449 per month if paid in full for a year.

The company recommends 100Mbps, 200Mbps and 300Mbps speed for streamers, downloaders and gamers respectively. However, access to OTT platforms has been added to the plan suited for gamers.

Giving OTT subscriptions with broadband plans has become the new trend in recent times to cater to the growing need of subscribers. ACT Fibernet, Airtel and Jio also bundle OTT subscriptions with their plans. Jio’s Rs 999 per month plan comes with access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Zee5, Discovery+ and others.