Ex-Uber CEO launches robotics startup ‘Atoms’ for mining, transport, and food automation

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick on Friday, March 13, launched a startup called Atoms that is focused on specialised industrial robotics designed to automate tasks in the mining, transport, and food sectors.

Atoms appears to be the expanded and re-branded version of Kalanick’s existing venture, City Storage Systems, which is the parent of ghost-kitchen operator CloudKitchens.

With Atoms, Kalanick is betting that task-specific machines are the key to improving industrial productivity. The startup will be divided into Atoms Food, providing infrastructure for the food ⁠industry, ‌Atoms Mining, focusing on increasing mine productivity, ​and Atoms Transport or a “wheelbase for robots” as described by Kalanick in the 1,700-word mission statement on the new Atoms website.