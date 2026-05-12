Ex-OpenAI exec Sutskever says he spent a year gathering proof of alleged Altman dishonesty

His testimony comes in the third week of a trial that could determine the future of OpenAI, which has been raising billions of dollars from investors to build out its computing power ahead of a potential trillion-dollar IPO. (Image: Reuters)

Former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever testified on Monday that he spent about a year gathering evidence for the ChatGPT maker’s board that CEO Sam Altman had displayed a “consistent pattern of lying.”

During his testimony in a legal fight between OpenAI and Elon Musk, the top AI researcher confirmed he had been thinking about taking action to remove Altman as CEO for at least one year prior to his November 2023 board vote to oust Altman.

Sutskever said he had prepared a document gathering evidence of Altman’s dishonesty at the request of OpenAI’s board, and confirmed Altman’s conduct included “undermining and pitting executives against ⁠one another.” ​He said he had discussed removing Altman with then chief technology officer Mira Murati after the two discussed Altman’s behavior “for a long time.”