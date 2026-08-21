Ex-Google engineer’s conviction for stealing AI secrets partially overturned

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has been pushing AI staff to accelerate Gemini as Alphabet seeks to regain ground against rivals including Anthropic and OpenAI. (Express Image/Reuters)

A federal judge on Thursday tossed part of the conviction of former Google software engineer Linwei Ding, who was found guilty earlier this year of stealing AI trade secrets from the U.S. tech giant to benefit two Chinese companies.

U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco ruled there was insufficient evidence Ding intended or knew his conduct would benefit the government of China, ⁠a ​requirement to convict him on seven counts of economic espionage. Chhabria said evidence supported the guilty verdict on the theft of trade secrets.

Ding, a Chinese national, was found guilty in January after an 11-day trial of seven counts ​of ​economic espionage and seven counts of theft of ⁠trade secrets for stealing thousands of pages of confidential information.