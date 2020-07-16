Mi Band 5 to Mi TV Stick: Here’s everything Xiaomi launched at smart home event

Here is a list of all products Xiaomi launched during its smart home event. (Image: Bloomberg) Here is a list of all products Xiaomi launched during its smart home event. (Image: Bloomberg)

Xiaomi during its smart home event on Wednesday launched a number of new products. These products include a new Mi TV Stick, Mi Smart Band 5, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic and more. The company has launched all of these products for the UK and European markets, some of which we expect the company to launch soon in India. Today we will be taking a look at everything Xiaomi launched during its smart home event on July 15.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Key features of the device include 5ATM water resistance, magnetic charging, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. (Image: Xiaomi) Key features of the device include 5ATM water resistance, magnetic charging, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. (Image: Xiaomi)

One of the major announcements of the event was the launch of the global variant of the Mi Band 5. It is priced at Euro 39.99 (approximately Rs 3,400). The international variant does not feature NFC, digital voice assistant support or the SpO2 sensor. Rest the specifications remain the same as the Chinese variant. Key features of the device include 5ATM water resistance, magnetic charging, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is a streaming stick, which looks similar to the Amazon Fire TV Stick. It runs Google’s Android TV operating system and comes with support for apps like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The device can plug into your TVs HMDI port and with a power cable to turn your TV into a smart TV. There is only a 1080p version of the device and no support for 4K resolution is present. It is priced at Euro 39.99 (approximately Rs 3,400).

Redmi 9A and 9C

Redmi 9A has a single 13MP rear camera and no fingerprint scanner, whereas, the Redmi 9C features a triple camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. (Image: Xiaomi) Redmi 9A has a single 13MP rear camera and no fingerprint scanner, whereas, the Redmi 9C features a triple camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has expanded its Redmi 9 lineup of smartphones by adding two new variants; Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C. Both the phones are quite similar to the Redmi 9 launched last month. Redmi 9A is priced at Euro 99 (approximately Rs 8,500) for the sole 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The Redmi 9C is priced at Euro 119 (approximately Rs 10,200) for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and the 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Euro 139 (approximately Rs 12,000).

They come with HD+ displays and a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi 9A has a single 13MP rear camera and no fingerprint scanner, whereas, the Redmi 9C features a triple camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. The Redmi 9C also comes with a fingerprint sensor. On the front, both the devices sport a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic is priced at Euro 39.99 (approximately Rs 3,400). They look similar to the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. They come with 14.2mm drivers and have a claimed battery life of 20 hours with the charging case. They come with support for touch gestures, the LHDC, SBC and AAC codecs.

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 and Mi Electric Scooter 1S

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 is the more powerful out of the two, it comes with a 300W DC motor (Image: Xiaomi) Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 is the more powerful out of the two, it comes with a 300W DC motor (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has announced two new versions of its electric scooter, the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 and Scooter 1S. The company claims that the electric scooters have a range of up to 45kms with maximum speeds of up to 25km/h. Both these scooters will be made available in the UK and Europe soon. The Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 starts at Euro 499 (approximately Rs 42,800), whereas, the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 1S starts at Euro 399 (approximately Rs 34,200). Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 is the more powerful out of the two, it comes with a 300W DC motor, built-in LCD monitor, a 12,800mAh battery, 8.5-inch pneumatic tires, a 2W headlight and a dual braking system.

Mi Curved Gaming Monitor

Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor is priced at Euro 399 (approximately Rs 34,200). It comes with a 34-inch curved panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response rate. It has a resolution of 3440×1440 pixels and comes with a 121% sRGB wide colour gamut and 300 nits of brightness. It also comes with support for AMD’s FreeSync technology for smooth graphics.

