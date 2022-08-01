Everything we expect Apple to launch at its September 2022 event

Updated: August 1, 2022 10:18:22 am
When Tim Cook and Co take the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater in September, we expect them to unveil not one, or two but a bunch of new Apple products. Some of them will be iterative updates to already successful products, while others could lay the groundwork for what is yet to come. At the event, the company is most likely to introduce the next-generation iPhone, which is an annual ritual at the fall hardware event. Apple may also unveil new AirPods Pro, new Apple Watch, updated iPad Pros, and much more. Here’s a handy list of everything we expect to see.
Four iPhone 14 models
Although it’s not confirmed, we’ve heard that Apple is gearing up to release at least four new iPhone models at its splashy event in the fall. As reported in the past, the iPhone 14 lineup will consist of two ‘non-pro’ models and two ‘high-end’ models.
Rumoured iPhone 14 screen sizes
iPhone 14 – (6.1-inch)
iPhone 14 Max – (6.7-inch)
iPhone 14 Pro – (6.1-inch)
iPhone 14 Pro Max – (6.7-inch)
While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will sit on the low-end, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the top-end models. With Apple reportedly discontinuing the 5.4-inch iPhone mini model in favour of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max model, that change will push the iPhone 14 into the entry-level category. Two top-end models, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will include better cameras (a 48MP wide-angle sensor, up from 12MP), a faster A16 processor and potentially a ProMotion display with a pill-shaped hole punch (bye bye notch). The rest of the lineup, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will still have the notch and will have the same A15 processor that powers the iPhone 13.
If reports are correct, the iPhone 14 lineup would breakdown as follows:
iPhone 14 – $899
iPhone 14 Max – $999
iPhone 14 Pro – $1099
iPhone 14 Pro Max – $1199
Three Apple Watch models
The next Apple Watch will likely come in three models, including a brand new ‘Pro’ variant. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman anticipates the Apple Watch Series 8, an updated Apple Watch SE and an Apple Watch ‘Pro’ geared towards extreme sports. The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to have a few design changes and may include a new body temperature sensor and a better battery life. The Apple Watch SE will likely be updated as well, though there’s hardly any information available as to what to expect from the entry-level Apple Watch model (apparently, the Apple Watch Series 3 will finally be retired). But the Apple Watch model could excite influencers and athletes will be the upcoming ‘rugged’ watch with a premium finish and a slightly different design.
AirPods Pro 2
Apple may also show off its next-generation AirPods Pro, featuring a different design, the next version of the H1 chip, and improved audio quality. The earbuds are rumored to come with a redesigned charging case and better battery life. Apple first launched the AirPods Pro in 2019.
New iPad Pros and Macs
The company could also introduce new iPad Pros with the M2 chip and probably a new version of the Magic keyboard. The iPad Pro sits at the top of the iPad lineup. Under the leadership of Tim Cook, Apple is pushing the narrative hard to make the iPad Pro a Mac replacement. However, the iPadOS is still not close to macOS and that is what stops many people to switch to the iPad Pro. Apart from the updated high-end iPad Pros, Apple is also rumoured to launch the tenth-generation iPad with a USB-C port and a bigger screen size. Cupertino could also launch several new Macs later this year, but we expect another keynote event in October.
