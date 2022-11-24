Here’s everything you need to know about Facebook, Instagram’s new privacy features for teens

Meta on Monday announced new updates to Instagram and Facebook aimed at protecting teens from online predators. These include stricter privacy controls by default on Facebook for teens, new tools that kids can use to report someone suspicious and an under-development platform to stop the spread of teens’ intimate images.

Cutting off interaction between ‘suspicious adults’ and teens

Facebook and Instagram already restrict adults from messaging teens they aren’t connected to or from seeing teens in their friends/follow suggestions. But the feature is now being extended to prevent teens from seeing suspicious adults on their recommendations as well. Meta is also testing the removal of the message button altogether when suspicious adults view teens’ profiles.

A “suspicious” account is one that belongs to an adult that may have recently been blocked or reported by a young person, according to Meta.

With these implementations, online interaction between online predators and children may be cut off completely.

Notifications to tell teens how to navigate texts from unknown adults

Notifications on both Facebook Messenger and Instagram tell teens how to navigate when they receive texts from adults they do not know. For example, Instagram detects when an adult is unknown or suspicious and throws a new “Safety notice” pop-up asking the teen if they know the person in real life. If they don’t, then an array of options will be presented to stop the interaction immediately – Restrict, Report, and Block. Similar options will be seen on Messenger as well.

As mentioned above, reporting an online predator will help Meta flag them as “suspicious,” preventing them from troubling other kids/teens.

Meta explains that some of these features have already been added to Facebook and Instagram and working well. The company says that it’s seen more than a 70% increase in reports by minors in Q1 2022 versus the previous quarter.

New privacy defaults

Facebook already offers a number of privacy features for all users to limit the amount of content and information unknowns can view. But for anyone aged below 16 (or 18 in certain countries) joining Facebook, the app will now turn on these privacy settings by default to limit how much of their content strangers can view. These privacy settings are as follows:

1. Who can see their friends list

2. Who can see the people, Pages and lists they follow

3. Who can see posts they’re tagged in on their profile

4. Reviewing posts they’re tagged in before the post appears on their profile

5. Who is allowed to comment on their public posts

Existing teens will not see any automatic changes in their current privacy settings, though, and will only be encouraged to toggle on a preset for more private settings through a notification. If you are a teen and for some reason have not received any notification, you can choose more private settings manually via Settings & Privacy > Settings > Privacy.

Platform discouraging teens from sharing intimate photos

The FBI defines sextortion as “a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide them images of a sexual nature, sexual favors, or money”. Facebook has been working on a platform to stop the spread of teens’ intimate images online to prevent their misuse in sextortion cases – and now, it’s has shared an update.

The social networking site says it’s working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) “to build a global platform for teens who are worried intimate images they created might be shared on public online platforms without their consent.”

Meta says the platform will help it to discourage teens from sharing sensitive material online and that it will not be used exclusively by the company. Rather, the platform will be opened up for other companies across the tech industry to use as well.