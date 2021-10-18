Here’s everything Apple announced at its big October 2021 event

Apple made several new product announcements on Monday, most notably new MacBook Pro laptops with beefier M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, updated design and a ton of ports. Monday’s fall event will help Apple showcase its ability to power its high-end, professional-grade computers running its own processors instead of Intel processors. Since last year, Apple has been replacing Intel processors inside its Macs with its own processors. The tech giant also revealed third-generation AirPods that have an AirPods Pro-style redesign but exclude Active noise cancellation (ANC).

New M1 Pro and M1 Max chips announced

Apple unveiled its new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors for the new MacBook Pro. The new M1 Pro chip, as Apple explains, has double the width for its memory interface, 200 GB/s memory bandwidth, and three times the performance of the M1 chip. Built on a 5nm architecture, the M1 Pro supports up to 32GB of memory, double that of the M1 chip. It features a 10-core CPU which is made up of eight performance cores and two high-efficiency cores, making it 70 per cent faster than the M1. Meanwhile, the M1 Max has 57 billion transistors, 64GB RAM and a 32-core graphics processor. Apple says the new chip is seven times faster than a PC laptop at peak performance.

The new MacBook Pro comes in 16-inch and 14-inch sizes with ProMotion screens. (Image credit: Apple) The new MacBook Pro comes in 16-inch and 14-inch sizes with ProMotion screens. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple announces new MacBook Pro laptops

Apple announced new MacBook Pro laptops powered by its M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. It comes in two sizes, 14 and 16 inches. The new models have ProMotion 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR displays featuring the new mini LED technology, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot. It uses a MagSafe magnetic connector, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. The Touch Bar is gone, replaced by function keys. Below, you will find a new Force Touch Trackpad. For the first time, Apple is bringing a notch cutout at the top of the screen for its cameras. Speaking of the web camera, the new MacBook Pros have a 1080p FaceTime camera with a larger image sensor for 2x low light performance. They also have 6 speakers, including two new tweeters that are two times larger. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 194,900, while the 16-inch is Rs 239,900. They are available in both silver and space grey colour options, and can be pre-ordered from today They’ll be ready for release next week. Apple also announced that the next version of its macOS software, macOS Monterey, will be rolling out as an update starting on Monday, October 25.

Apple says the third-generation AirPods have more powerful bass than previous models. (Image credit: Apple) Apple says the third-generation AirPods have more powerful bass than previous models. (Image credit: Apple)

AirPods 3

As rumoured before, Apple finally announced the third-generation AirPods. The new AirPods are closer to high-end AirPods Pro in design language, but lack the rubber in-ear tip. They support spatial audio and charge magnetically using Apple’s magnetic charger MagSafe. Apple says its AirPods 3 have more powerful bass than previous models. The new AirPods have six hours of battery life, plus they feature a new Force sensor for improved touch control. They also feature adaptive EQ, which first debuted in the AirPods Pro. The AirPods 3 are also sweat and water-resistant. The new AirPods cost Rs 18,500, and will hit store shelves next week. Meanwhile, Apple’s entry-level AirPods now cost Rs 12,900.

The HomePod mini will now be available in a variety of new colours. (Image credit: Apple) The HomePod mini will now be available in a variety of new colours. (Image credit: Apple)

HomePod mini in new colours

Apple’s popular HomePod mini will be available in a splash of fun colours. It now comes in orange, yellow, and blue. Previously, it was only made available in white and dark grey colour options. The new colour options will help boost sales of HomePod, which competes with Amazon’s Echo smart speaker, this holiday season.

Apple announces Rs 49 Voice Plan for Apple Music

Apple announced a new tier of Apple Music called “Voice Plan.” It costs Rs 49 per month, aimed at Spotify. The basic difference between Voice Plan and Apple’s existing individual plan is that users can only access it through Siri but lacks spatial audio and other premium features.