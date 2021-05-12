Every new laptop announced with Intel 11th Gen H-series processors

Intel on Tuesday announced its next-gen laptop processors, 11th gen Intel Core H-series, aimed at gamers, creative content makers, and enthusiasts. Built on the 10-nanometre SuperFin process, the H-series chips offer a 12 per cent improvement, as well as 19 per cent improved multi-threaded performance over its 10th generation Comet Lake predecessors. Intel said as many as 80 new devices with the H-series processors will be available later this year. In fact, several PC makers including Asus, Dell and Lenovo have already announced their first laptops with the new chips.

Here are all the laptops announced with the 11th Gen Core H-series chips.

Asus

Asus has new laptops in its Zephyrus lineup, and they are powered by Intel’s 11th gen Intel Core H-series chips. The Zephyrus M16, the flagship model, has a QHD, 165Hz display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3000 GPUs (up to a 3070) and 11th gen Intel Core H-series processors. The high-end laptop is aimed at gamers and content creators. Asus has also launched the Zephyrus S17, a premium gaming laptop, featuring Intel Core i9-11900H, 48GB of RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 3080 with 16GB of VRAM. The availability of the Zephyrus M16 is unknown, while the Zephyrus S17 will hit retail shelves in Q2 in North America.

Lenovo

Like the Asus Zephyrus M16, Lenovo’s new Legion 7i and 5i Pro gaming laptops also use the 16:10 aspect ratio displays, complete with a 165Hz refresh display. Under the hood, the Legion 7i supports up to Intel Core i9-11980HK and up to Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB of video memory. Lenovo 5i Pro, meanwhile, features Intel’s Core i7-11800H, and an Nvidia RTX 3070. The Legion 7i and 5i Pro will be made available in June starting at $1,769.99 and $1,329.99, respectively. A lower-end Legion 5i will hit retail shelves in July with a starting price of $969.99.

HP

HP has announced three new laptops with the latest Intel chips: the ZBook Fury G8, the ZBook Power G8, and the ZBook Studio G8. All of these laptops are pitched as mobile workstations, though they are perfectly suited for gaming. The Studio G8 can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-11950H vPro processor, alongside an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU with up to 16GB of video memory. Users can choose this laptop in 1080p IPS, 4K 120Hz IPS, or 4K OLED display options. HP’s ZBook Studio G8, meanwhile, will be available from July. The Power G8 and Fury G8 will launch sometime during the summers.

Razer

Razer has updated its Blade 15 gaming laptop. The new Blade 15 Advanced features Intel’s 11th Gen H-series processors and Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics chips. The top-specced model can be configured with up to a Core i9 11900H (2.5GHz base clock and 4.9GHz boost clock), an RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB of video memory and a 4K 60Hz OLED touchscreen. an RTX 3080. Razer claims the Blade 15 Advanced is it’s the smallest 15-inch gaming laptop with RTX graphics. Razer Blade 15 Advanced starts at $2,299 for a model with a 240Hz QHD IPS panel. The new laptop will be up for pre-order on May 17 and will start shipping in June.



Dell/Alienware

Dell too has an updated range of laptops with the new Intel Core H-series processors. The most talked-about laptop is the Alienware M15 R6. It’s got a 15.6-inch display with options for a 1080p 165Hz display, 1080p 360Hz, or QHD 240Hz, up to a Core i9 11900H, 32GB of RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 3080 with 8GB of video memory. Dell has also added the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors to the updated Dell G15. It comes with up to an Intel 11th Gen six-core Core i7 CPU, Nvidia 30-series GPUs, and a choice of 120Hz or 165Hz refresh rates for its 15.6-inch 1080p display. The American PC maker is also announcing revamped XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops. Additionally, Dell has teased a new Alienware X-Series laptop with a cooling solution what it company says is a “gallium-silicone thermal interface material” or TIM for short. The laptop will be available later this year.