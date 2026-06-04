Europe wants to be less reliant on American tech. Here’s its plan

European Union officials unveiled a broad plan Wednesday to reduce dependence on American technology, which they increasingly see as a threat to the region’s economic future and geopolitical security amid a rocky relationship with the Trump administration.

Under the plan, officials outlined more government involvement in the region’s tech industry to accelerate the construction of data centers and revive its semiconductor industry. It would also push European governments and businesses to purchase technology from domestic suppliers, while potentially barring American firms from cloud computing contracts seen as critical to security.

European leaders have become increasingly alarmed by the reliance on American technology in areas like artificial intelligence, cloud computing and semiconductors. Many worry the dependence creates a “kill switch” that the Trump administration or future U.S. presidents could exploit to block access to essential tech services.