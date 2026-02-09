EU warns Meta over blocking rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp

Meta logo is seen on smartphone in front of displayed logo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

WhatsApp’s efforts to shut out competing AI chatbots have sparked controversy, putting the Meta-owned platform under renewed regulatory scrutiny.

The European Union has fired a fresh warning to Meta over its policies that reportedly block the use of rival AI assistants on WhatsApp. In a statement of objectors to Meta, the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, warned that it will take measures to avoid “serious and irreparable harm on the market” over its failure to allow access to rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp, as per Bloomberg.

Meta’s conduct “risks blocking competitors from entering or expanding in the rapidly growing market for AI assistants,” the European Commission further said. The interim measures may reportedly include a temporary order for the company to allow access to rival AI assistants on the messaging service. However, Meta has the right to reply and defend itself before these interim measures are implemented.