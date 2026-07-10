EU tells Instagram, Facebook to change addictive features or risk fines

EU regulators want Meta to disable autoplay and infinite scroll by default and introduce more effective screen-time protections. (Image: Reuters)

The EU charged Meta Platforms’ Instagram and Facebook on Friday with breaching its tech rules, with regulators targeting features they say are designed to keep users hooked and demanding changes to autoplay and infinite scroll or risk fines.

The European Commission’s preliminary findings follow a two-year investigation under the European Union’s landmark Digital Services Act, which requires large online platforms to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content.

Social media companies face growing scrutiny around the world ⁠over concerns ​that their platforms are contributing to a mental health crisis among children, prompting some governments to impose or consider bans for underage users.