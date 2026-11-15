EU leaders seek to tackle challenges at first ever AI summit

European Union leaders gather in Dublin on Friday for their first ever summit on artificial intelligence, to debate how the bloc can catch up with the United States and China and tackle funding issues and other problems.

The meeting comes amid mounting worries about a technology that promises to transform industries and societies but in recent months has caused alarm after a series of incidents involving rogue ⁠AI ​agents. There was further turmoil this week with the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, leaving the industry without its biggest champion.

Leaders in Dublin will also assess how to overcome other problems such as red tape and set guardrails.