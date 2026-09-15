EU is set to propose ban on social media and AI chatbots for under-15s

British doctors warn of the growing impact of social media on children’s health amid calls for tighter restrictions. (Image: Reuters)

The European Union will propose a ban restricting under 15s from social media, video sharing platforms, AI chatbots and online games, in the most sweeping plan yet to protect children from online dangers, a European Commission document seen by Reuters shows.

Concerns have mounted globally about the impact on children’s health and safety of major outlets, including ⁠Meta’s Facebook ​and Instagram, TikTok, Google’s YouTube and ChatGPT.

The EU proposal is part of an EU Kids Act that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen will present on Thursday. The former may announce some details in her State of the Union address on upcoming EU policy ​on ​Wednesday.