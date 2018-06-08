EU GDPR law Highlights: From Facebook to Google, why privacy policies are changing

EU GDPR law LIVE UPDATES: Facebook to Google, here is why everyone is update their privacy policies. EU GDPR law LIVE UPDATES: Facebook to Google, here is why everyone is update their privacy policies.

European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) goes in to effect today, and that’s the reason why most email inboxes across the world are flooded with emails about updates to privacy policies for companies. GDPR will lay down a new set of rules regarding processing of personal data and with regards to free movement of this data. Essentially, ‘data protection’ is seen as a fundamental right under the new GDPR rules, and according to the Act, this is in “balance with other fundamental rights.” The new set of rules also aim to ensure a “high level of data protection.”

GDPR will give EU citizens more control over their data, but it has implications beyond the European Union. GDPR is also the reason why nearly all players from Google to Facebook are updating their privacy policies and alerting you about the same. Here’s a look at all the key developments with regard to GDPR, which comes into effect from today, which is May 25.

Also Read: GDPR: EU’s new data privacy regulation, and how it will affect rest of the world