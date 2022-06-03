scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
EU deal on single mobile charging port likely June 7 in setback for Apple

The proposal for a single mobile charging port was first broached by the European Commission more than a decade ago.

By: Reuters |
Updated: June 3, 2022 6:21:22 pm
usb c, charging port,Currently, Apple devices are charged from a Lightning cable while Android-based devices are powered using USB-C connectors. (Express Photo)

EU countries and EU lawmakers are set to agree on a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphones on June 7 when they meet to discuss a proposal that has been fiercely criticised by Apple, people familiar with the matter said.

The proposal for a single mobile charging port was first broached by the European Commission more than a decade ago after iPhone and Android users complained about having to use different chargers for their phones.

The former is charged from a Lightning cable while Android-based devices are powered using USB-C connectors.

The trilogue next Tuesday will be the second and likely the final one between EU countries and EU lawmakers on the topic, an indication of a strong push to get a deal done, the people said.

Outstanding issues include broadening the scope of the proposal to laptops, a key demand by EU lawmakers that is likely to impact Samsung and Huawei and other device makers, the people said.

EU lawmakers also want to include wireless charging systems to be harmonised by 2025 while EU countries and the Commission wants a longer lead-in period for technical reasons.

Apple was not immediately available for comment. It has previously said the inappropriate use of dated international standards stifles innovation and that forcing users to change to new chargers could create a mountain of electronic waste.

 

