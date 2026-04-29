EU countries, lawmakers fail to reach deal on watered-down AI rules

They ​said the negotiations which started at ‌1100 GMT on Tuesday were stymied by some countries and some lawmakers' insistence that industries already subject to ‌sectoral regulations, such as ​product safety ​rules, should ​be exempted from the AI legislation. (Image: Reuters)

EU countries and European Parliament lawmakers failed to reach a deal on watered-down landmark artificial intelligence rules after 12 hours of negotiations on Tuesday and will resume talks next month. The changes to the AI Act, which entered into force in August 2024 with key elements set to be enforced in stages starting this year, ⁠are ​part of the European Commission’s Digital Omnibus, which aims to simplify a slew of regulations in the digital sector to help businesses catch up with U.S. and Asian rivals.

Europe’s AI rules, considered ​to ​be the strictest in the world, came ⁠amid concerns about the impact of the technology on children, workers, companies and cybersecurity.