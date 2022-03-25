scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 25, 2022
Must Read

EU countries, EU lawmakers clinch deal on rules to rein in tech giants

Proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager just over a year ago in response to the slow pace of competition investigations, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) sets out a list of dos and don'ts for online gatekeepers that control data and access to their platforms.

By: Reuters | Brussels |
March 25, 2022 11:31:56 am
EU countries, EU lawmakers clinch deal on rules to rein in tech giantsFrance, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, said in a tweet that there was agreement. (File Photo/Representative)

EU countries and EU lawmakers on Thursday reached a deal on landmark rules to curb the power of Alphabet’s Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft.

France, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, said in a tweet that there was agreement. EU industry chief Thierry Breton also confirmed in a tweet.

Proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager just over a year ago in response to the slow pace of competition investigations, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) sets out a list of dos and don’ts for online gatekeepers that control data and access to their platforms.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Mar 25: Latest News

Advertisement