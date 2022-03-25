EU countries, EU lawmakers clinch deal on rules to rein in tech giants

By: Reuters | Brussels |
March 25, 2022 11:31:56 am
EU countries and EU lawmakers on Thursday reached a deal on landmark rules to curb the power of Alphabet’s Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft.
France, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, said in a tweet that there was agreement. EU industry chief Thierry Breton also confirmed in a tweet.
Proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager just over a year ago in response to the slow pace of competition investigations, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) sets out a list of dos and don’ts for online gatekeepers that control data and access to their platforms.
