EU countries, EU lawmakers clinch deal on rules to rein in tech giants

EU countries and EU lawmakers on Thursday reached a deal on landmark rules to curb the power of Alphabet’s Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft.

France, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, said in a tweet that there was agreement. EU industry chief Thierry Breton also confirmed in a tweet.

Proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager just over a year ago in response to the slow pace of competition investigations, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) sets out a list of dos and don’ts for online gatekeepers that control data and access to their platforms.