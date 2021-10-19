Ethereum has the most upside as investment, Bitcoin better gold than gold: Mark Cuban

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban, owner of NBA team Dallas Mavericks and the Shark Tank investor has said that Ethereum coins have the most upside as an investment. According to Cuban, while the crypto market has exploded this year, but not all digital coins and assets are equal.

In an interview with CNBC, Cuban was asked what cryptocurrency he would suggest for newbie investors. He chose Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin as the most important crypto asset for investment.

Cuban asserted that Bitcoin is even ‘better than gold’ because of its algorithmic scarcity, meaning that there is only a limited amount of this coin available, which has often helped its market cap reach new heights. However, he still kept Ether on top. “As an investment, I think Ethereum has the most upside.” During the interview, Cuban said that he wished he had “bought [Ether] sooner “because I think it’s the closest we have to a true currency, ” he added.

When asked about the new meme coin craze, he said that the Dogecoin had a unique use case for it, and can be “used for the acquisition of goods and services.” Earlier this year, Dogecoin became one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market value.

The owner of the Dallas Mavericks also previously revealed that he had invested in Ether, Dogecoin, Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and a number of Blockchain companies.