Esports Insider’s ESI London 2018 starts September 18

Esports fans are all agog, waiting for ESI London 2018. After ESI Birmingham, which took place in May, Esports Insider’s third esports conference of 2018, and ninth overall, is heading to the English capital city.

The dates for the London event are September 18 – 20, which coincide with the FACEIT CS:GO Major starting off in the city on the 20. Their earlier event, ESI Birmingham, was the Official Business Conference of Dota 2 Major ESL One Birmingham, partnering with ESL, Intel, and PwC. Some attendees hence enjoyed backstage access on the day before the Major started, and VIP access during the tournament finale.

Attendees of ESI London can expect the same chances considering the FACEIT CS:GO Major will be raging at the time. Apart from that, the three-day event promises panels, debates, tournaments, education, food, and networking.

The esports conference will start off on the first day with food, drinks, and social. The second day will have workshops, panels, and debates on topics related to the esports industry, while the third day will focus on betting within the industry, a subject that is vast and layered.

Attendees can also expect several smaller and more focused ESI Seminar Sessions on the side in the exhibition zone, which will include topics from sim racing to the potential of mobile esports, and more.

Esports Insider quoted Rob Black, COO of ESL UK, “I love the opportunity that ESI gives to industry experts to gather, discuss, and impart knowledge. Birmingham was a fantastic example of that mindshare atmosphere, all tied in with the first ever UK Major meant for a highly engaging and rewarding symposium. I’m really looking forward to some further great debate and enlightening insight from ESI London.”

London is already home to Esports Insider’s headquarters, along with brands such as FACEIT, Gfinity, UKIE, and more. Esports Insider has announced the event as their annual flagship affair going forward. The event is also expected to cover more international topics than ESI Birmingham. With 19 sessions planned over two days, the event will feature more than 60 top speakers from across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Personalities like the CEO of CompLexity Gaming, Jason Lake, the co-owner of Fnatic, Patrik Sättermon, Team Vitality CEO Nico Maurer, and North CEO Christian Sorensen, will discuss the challenges of building and running an esports team. The conference also boasts of sessions on building a brand in esports, especially, blockchain, sim racing, and data-driven storytelling. Attendees can also enjoy debates and discussions on pros and cons of franchised leagues in the industry, and many other popular trends.

Esports Insider quoted Chris Murphy, Associate Producer for Square Enix Collective, “With their efforts in Birmingham, the folks at ESI clearly demonstrated that with the right infrastructure and support, the UK can become a global leader within esports; and importantly, that the infrastructure and support is being put in place to make that happen. I very much look forward to ESI London bringing us one step closer to that reality.”

The event will pack in dinner parties at Millbank Tower and the Natural History Museum. This is a great opportunity for ambitious esports investors and startups to network with potential partnerships and sponsorships. Also, enthusiastic players can test their mettle in tournaments featured during the event to choose the best non-professional player.

The final day will also see an awards ceremony at London’s National History Museum to induct three instrumental and monumental figures into the ESI Hall of Famer.

