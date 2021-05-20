Microsoft announces the retirement of its longstanding Internet Explorer

Microsoft hinted last year about the end of Internet Explorer when the company announced Microsoft 365 office applications would no longer run on the browser as of August 2021 ( Image source: File)

Microsoft has decided to put an end to its longstanding browser; Internet Explorer next year, after more than 25 years. The aging web browser has not been used much by consumers for years because of the emergence of better alternatives. Microsoft will be retiring Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022. “The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10.” Sean Lyndersay, a Microsoft Edge program manager said while commenting on the decision.

Internet Explorer which was originally launched in 1995 has been considered to be irrelevant in today’s consumer market with the browser holding just a 3.8% share of the desktop browser space. Google’s Chrome dominates with a nearly 70% share. Microsoft hinted last year about the end of Internet Explorer when the company announced Microsoft 365 office applications would no longer run on the browser as of August 2021. Microsoft is encouraging users who still want to use Internet Explorer to use the Internet Explorer(IE) mode found on Edge.

Even though Microsoft has been involved in heavily promoting its Edge browser to users, the company has continued to bundle the Internet Explorer 11 in Windows 10. One of the main reasons could be because a lot of older, enterprise software/ websites only work with Internet Explorer. Microsoft had ended support for Internet Explorer 11 for the Microsoft Teams web app last year. The company is planning to cut Internet Explorer off from accessing Microsoft 365 services later this year

The company had created IE mode for its Edge a few years ago, and it has since allowed businesses to adopt the new Chromium-based browser for older legacy websites. Internet Explorer available on Edge Browser mode supports older ActiveX controls and legacy sites, which are still used by many businesses. The IE mode in Edge is expected to be active at least until 2029.

Microsoft Edge had appeared in 2015, and it kicked off the end of the Internet Explorer brand. Microsoft has kept Internet Explorer alive because of its compatibility with various businesses. With Microsoft Edge now supporting IE mode and the company committing on putting an end to the Internet Explorer browser, we may witness an end of an era soon.