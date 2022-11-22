Encrypted DMs, voice and video calling, renewed hiring: Elon Musk’s latest Twitter plans

Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter have been chaotic from the start – there’s no clear roadmap and the new Twitter owner has so far mostly tossed around ideas on how the platform will function, especially with regard to moderation. While Musk had earlier hinted at plans to revive Vine and a user feedback system for rating tweets, we’ve not seen an update on any of this so far. Instead, Musk also talked about other significant additions such as encryption for messages on the platform and possible voice & video calling. Here, we take a look at some of the latest developments in the Musk and Twitter saga.

Encrypted DMs

According to a recording obtained by The Verge, Musk on Monday at Twitter HQ with a presentation to employees said that the company would add encryption to DMs and work on video and voice calling features. “We want to enable users to be able to communicate without being concerned about their privacy, without being concerned about a data breach at Twitter causing all of their DMs to hit the web, or think that maybe someone at Twitter could be spying on their DMs,” Musk said. “That’s obviously not going to be cool and it has happened a few times before.”

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong previously uncovered some code in Twitter’s Android app pointing toward encrypted DMs. Elon Musk seemed to confirm that the feature was indeed being worked on by replying with a wink emoji to the tweet.

Twitter is bringing back end-to-end encrypted DMs Seeing signs of the feature being worked on in Twitter for Android: https://t.co/YtOPHH3ntD pic.twitter.com/5VODYt3ChK — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 16, 2022

Encrypting messages will upgrade privacy on Twitter and make it harder for cybercriminals and law enforcement agencies to intercept messages. Apps like WhatsApp and Telegram have already implemented end-to-end encryption, and Meta has announced that Facebook and Instagram will be getting it soon as well. Musk added that he’s already spoken to Signal’s creator Moxie Marlinspike, who is now “potentially willing to help out” with encrypting Twitter DMs, The Verge report continued.

Voice & video calling features

The same meeting also outlined plans to introduce voice & video calling features. Elon Musk said that while Signal requires users to share phone numbers in order to use those features, Twitter won’t need thanks to its accounts system.

No paid verification until impersonations stop

Elon Musk had earlier announced that the $8 Twitter Blue subscription would make a comeback on November 29th. But according to a new tweet, things aren’t that clear anymore: “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals.”

Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

One of the most first major changes introduced by Musk’s Twitter was making the blue tick available to all for $8. That didn’t go down well at all, with a slew of accounts consequently impersonating the Twitter chief and several other accounts. Musk was forced to turn off paid verification just two days following the rollout.

Layoffs over, now it’s hiring time

After firing nearly two-thirds of Twitter’s workforce since he took over, Elon Musk said in a fresh recording obtained by The Verge that the company’s actively recruiting for roles in engineering and sales. The employees are also free to make referrals. There are no new job listings on the company website as of writing, though.