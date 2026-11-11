eMudhra security incident: How a coding error led to private keys as weak as ‘4’

What many saw as a major security lapse by Indian digital trust services company eMudhra, potentially affecting billions of internet users globally, was triggered by flaws in a Python script that weakened its private cryptographic keys, even shortening one of them to a single byte, the company has found.

In its full post-incident report published on Tuesday, November 10, eMudhra said that the compromised private keys used to sign eight intermediate certificates went through a wrap-unwrap process using a Python key-handling script written by its own team of engineers.

A bug in this script caused the private keys to be read back incorrectly after being transported and unwrapped, truncating their values and leaving them much weaker than the accepted 384-bit (116-digit) key strength, the report said. The custom script was written and used to facilitate transfer of the keys to hardware security modules (HSMs) in the company’s US and EU sites.

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Notably, eMudhra disclosed for the first time that it revoked eight additional RSA key pairs on November 7, 2026, because it could not establish that they had been handled in accordance with its own rules.

This is different from its earlier position, where the company on October 19, had said that the RSA certificates and their corresponding key pairs were unaffected by the incident. “The RSA issuers went through a different path as per our assessment of the code and are therefore not impacted,” eMudhra had written on Mozilla’s bug tracker.

What is the eMudhra security incident?

eMudhra is a certificate authority (CA) whose role essentially involves vouching for a website’s identity on the internet. When a user’s browser shows a secure connection to their bank’s website, it is because a CA trusted by the browser signed a certificate using private cryptographic keys, confirming that the server belongs to the bank.

Only a handful of ‘root’ CAs are trusted by major browsers around the world. Root CAs are at the top of the hierarchy and can authorise intermediate CAs to issue TLS/SSL certificates to webpages. eMudhra operated as both root and intermediate CA, but its security incident only involved eight intermediate certificates (six TLS certificates and two code signing certificates).

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eMudhra’s full post-incident report comes nearly a month after an independent security researcher, under the alias ‘Wayne’, reverse-engineered and uncovered the private keys, with the smallest being ‘4’ and the largest as ‘237’.

Wayne also flagged the security risk to major browser providers such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Mozilla, who scrambled to block all eight of the intermediate certificates in question. Operating systems vendors, web infrastructure companies like Cloudflare, app developers, and security teams moved swiftly to roll out updates and issue advisories, before the compromised keys could be used by malicious actors to forge certificates for any domain that might be trusted by millions of servers across the world.

Meanwhile, amid mounting online backlash and scrutiny, eMudhra announced a few days later that it was exiting the global digital certificate business and, instead, focusing on its various digital signature and authentication services within India.

Where did the problem begin?

In a key generation ceremony on April 30, 2025, 16 intermediate key pairs were correctly generated in eMudhra’s ‘B’ and ‘C’ series on a hardware security module (HSM). Eight key pairs were of the ECDSA variant under the G3 root chain, the other eight key pairs were of the RSA variant under the G2 root chain.

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To prepare them for secure transportation to other geolocations, eMudhra’s PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) Operations team wrote a custom Python script that would wrap each key in an “encrypted blob’ and unwrap it again at the destination.

After returning the wrapped key, the script incorrectly read the unwrapped key’s value from the host-side memory and used that value to create a new key object. This April round trip was a rehearsal of the actual transfer in July 2025, and the source HSM’s FIPS-approved mode was switched off for the practice run, as per the report.

Additionally, the custom script was run on an isolated host and was not a function of the emCA software, eMudhra said.

As for the eight RSA keys, they went through the same read-back step by the flawed custom Python script. While the script did not shorten the values of those keys, eMudhra said their private key attributes sat in the volatile memory of a Python process on the ceremony computer.

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The company said it could not reliably show that the private key material of those keys were handled in line with its own rules for moving keys in and out of HSMs.

Of the 195 end-entity certificates listed by eMudhra, 130 were issued by the now-revoked EM DV TLS CA – G2C. These certificates covered domain names belonging to several universities and colleges, a county and other organisations, including eMudhra itself.

Why did eMudhra have to transfer the keys?

Calling the export and import of keys to other locations as a ‘one-off instance’, eMudhra said that prior key generation ceremonies did not face the requirement to migrate. However, the B and C series keys generated in the April 30 ceremony were intended for operation in its US and EU facilities.

Manual transport of the hardware comprising the keys would have been delayed due to global supply-chain constraints that year.

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It also cited changes to the root store programme policy taking effect from June 15, 2025. These changes would ensure that intermediate CAs on or after that date must be dedicated to TLS server authentication.

There was another requirement to complete cross‑certification with Sectigo before that date, which meant that the keys had to be generated before the end of May 2025.

As a result, eMudhra chose to conduct the key generation ceremony in April 2025 at its existing WebTrust data centre and later, transfer the keys to the new locations once they were certified.

The company reiterated that the original key pairs were generated correctly. The HSMs also functioned correctly and are not at fault. The problems arise from errors in the custom Python key‑handling script and associated process controls.

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While the defective read-back code was not used in the actual July 2025 import of keys, eMudhra said it had to put in place a custom import process after its team failed to complete the import through a PKCS#11 interface for the destination HSM. The potential mishandling of the RSA key pairs happened during this re-import step.

How did the weak keys pass checks?

The key generation ceremony did not test the key’s strength, nor compare the certified public key against the key originally generated, according to eMudhra. “Either check would have detected the weak ECDSA key and the use of the wrong object,” it said.

Another contributing factor was identical labels. The weak key rebuilt by the flawed script carried a label almost identical to the original’s, which allowed the weak copy to be sent for signing and certification, as per the report.

As a result, the weak keys still produced valid signatures, and their certificates passed two audit cycles without notice. eMudhra has also hired KPMG as an independent reviewer and the firm is expected to finish its review by December 4 this year.