eMudhra to shut down global digital certificate business after major security lapse

eMudhra on Thursday, October 22, announced that it is shutting down its global digital certificate business amid mounting backlash over a major security lapse that triggered an informal global cybersecurity alert as it posed risks to billions of internet users.

The Bengaluru-based company cited increasing data sovereignty and compliance requirements, complexity, and rising costs associated with running its Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificate business, as key factors behind the decision.

It also said that “social media amplification” of the recent security incident – in which eight private keys used to issue web security certificates were exposed – had led to scrutiny of its global operations that was “out of proportion.”

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With some major players offering SSL/TLS certificates for free, the business has become less profitable for eMudhra and contributes less to its overall revenue, according to the company. eMudhra previously said that its global SSL/TLS service contributes only about one per cent of its global revenue.

“In view of this, after detailed deliberations our board has concluded that withdrawing from global SSL/TLS is the right decision for eMudhra and its shareholders,” the company said in a press release. Shares of ​the company listed on the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange, have fallen 40 per cent in the two days after the vulnerability was disclosed.

What happened

eMudhra’s role as a trusted certifying authority (CA) essentially means issuing digital certificates used by major browsers like Google and Mozilla to authenticate websites. On Wednesday, October 21, the company publicly confirmed that ‘weak’ private cryptographic keys linked to eight ‘intermediate certificates’ had been compromised.

The issue was first reported by an independent researcher, ‘Wayne’, who reverse-engineered and uncovered the private keys, potentially using AI-assisted techniques. In the following days, major browser companies such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Mozilla scrambled to block the compromised intermediate certificates.

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Operating systems vendors, web infrastructure companies like Cloudflare, app developers, and security teams also moved swiftly to roll out updates and issue advisories, as the compromised keys could be used to forge certificates for any domain that might be trusted by millions of servers across the world.

eMudhra’s response

“eMudhra handled the recent incident diligently, revoking the affected CAs within 14 hours of discovery and disclosing promptly,” V Srinivasan, chairman, eMudhra, said on Thursday. “There were no end entity certificates issued out of the affected CA’s. Its infrastructure was not compromised, no data was breached. All physical and logical security controls remained intact,” he added.

While there is no clear evidence yet that the compromised keys generated by eMudhra have been exploited by malicious actors to intercept and decrypt encrypted web traffic, experts warned that the situation came close to wreaking catastrophe across the internet.

They also pointed out that anyone who worked out the cryptographically weak keys, one of which was the number ‘4’, could have issued certificates of their own, had tech companies and other stakeholders not acted swiftly.

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In connection with the incident, eMudhra said it will continue working with browser companies and will publish a full root-cause report after completing its investigation.

The company said certificates issued under its RSA root, like the emSign Root CA – G1, and other certificates, will continue serving customers through a transition period. It will also replace any certificate free of cost from partners through the transition, while keeping Certificate Revocation Lists (CRLs) and other certificate status services running until every emSign SSL/TSL certificate has expired or been replaced.

It has already stopped issuing certificates under the G3 chain, which included the compromised intermediate certificates.

India business to ‘continue as normal’

eMudhra is one of the CAs in the country that is licensed by the Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to issue web security certificates for government websites, including Aadhaar-issuer UIDAI and the income tax portal.

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It also runs a digital document signing service in the country, along with enterprise Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solutions, and other identity and authentication solutions.

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The company has clarified that its global digital signature certificate (DSC), eSign, and other signing services, including those in India, are not affected by the security incident and will continue to operate as normal.