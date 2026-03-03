Elon Musk’s X, xAI plan to repay $17.5 billion in debt in full: Reports

SpaceX acquired ‌xAI in February in a deal that ​valued the AI startup at $250 billion, giving the ‌aerospace company greater flexibility to restructure xAI's capital. (Image: Reuters)

Elon Musk’s social media platform X and artificial intelligence startup xAI plan to repay in full about $17.5 billion in debt tied to the companies, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley, which is managing the debt for both ⁠companies, ​has been informing existing lenders that X and xAI plan to pay back everything they owe, the report said.

Bloomberg reported that xAI’s $3 billion of high-yield bonds are set to be redeemed at ​about $1.17 ​on the dollar, a premium reflecting ⁠that the debt was expected to remain outstanding for at least two years.

The companies have not revealed ‌where the capital is coming from, according to the Bloomberg report.